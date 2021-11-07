The Real Reason Emilio Estevez Isn't Returning For Mighty Ducks Season 2

When "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" returns to Disney+ for its second season, it will be without the franchise's original star. Emilio Estevez originated the role of Gordon Bombay, the junior hockey team's coach, in the 1992 movie on which the series is based. He returned for sequels in 1994 and 1996, and then he reprised the role again in the first season of the Disney+ series, which debuted in March 2021.

The show, which revived the beloved franchise, follows a new team called the Don't Bothers, a group of junior underdogs who come together after one member of their group is cut from the elite Mighty Ducks. Lauren Graham portrays the mother of one of the players and becomes the Don't Bothers coach. She eventually receives help from former Mighty Ducks coach Gordon Bombay (Estevez), who has long since lost his love for the game.

Although Estevez played an essential role in the first season of "Game Changers," it looks like his future with the Disney+ series is in jeopardy. Earlier this week, we learned he is not coming back for Season 2, but why?