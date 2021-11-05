Fantasy Island Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For

In 1977, "Fantasy Island" made its premiere on television. Initially starting as a made-for-television movie on ABC, "Fantasy Island" centers on the mysterious Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalbán), a charming, good-natured man who just happens to own an entire island capable of granting any guest's fantasy. The first movie produced a sequel, then the movies evolved into a successful TV series that ran for seven seasons.

In 2020, "Fantasy Island" came back to TV again, this time with a few notable changes. FOX became its new TV network home and the character of Mr. Roarke drastically changed. The main character and owner of the island is a woman named Elena Roarke, played by Rosalynn Sanchez. But when it comes to granting the fantasy of a guest and having them possibly learn something vital about themselves in the process, well, some things thankfully never change. Fans loved the new reboot but yearned for more visits to the island after its eight-episode run. Fortunately, FOX has decided to swoop in and grant fans' fantasy regarding the show's future.