Jamie Clayton Shares A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Process Of Transforming Into Pinhead

To tease what's to come with her "Hellraiser" transformation, Jamie Clayton posted a time-lapse from July 2021 that shows part of the SFX makeup process. Wearing a garbage bag, the actress patiently sits still as three artists make a mold of her face and shoulders. Fittingly, the time-lapse speeds through 34 minutes of the intensive horror makeover while set to Kim Petras' spooky "Boo! B****!" While it doesn't reveal what the latest iteration of Pinhead will look like, it offers a glimpse at how much work is going into the character's appearance.

Clive Barker, who isn't afraid to say how he feels about the franchise, is looking forward to the reboot. "Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner's new 'Hellraiser' film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it's never been before," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "This is a 'Hellraiser' on a scale that I simply didn't expect."

"Hellraiser" will be streaming exclusively on Hulu in 2022.