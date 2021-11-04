A New Sing 2 Trailer Features A Classic U2 Tune

"Sing" came out in 2016 and instantly became a family favorite. The film is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and Deadline ranked it as the seventh most profitable movie of 2016. According to the trade mag, the animated musical grossed $601 million against a modest budget for such an ambitious project. Was there ever any doubt that distributer Universal Pictures would order a sequel?

"Sing 2" features a whole menagerie full of stars. Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll, Reese Witherspoon, and Tori Kelly all reprise their roles from the first film. On top of that, the film adds Pharrell Williams, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, and U2's own Bono to the cast.

Bono plays the reclusive former rock star lion Clay Calloway. The film will focus on getting Calloway to reconcile with his tragic past and come back to the stage. "Sing 2" will be Bono's first voice role in an animated film, according to Deadline. U2 actually released their first song in three years for the film, "Your Song Saved My Life," but it's another U2 song that is featured prominently in the new "Sing 2" trailer.