The Real Reason Eternals Isn't Being Released In These Countries

When it comes to the movie business, American films often make a significant portion of their profits from the international market — as do films from other countries. But sometimes, cultural differences in certain film markets create a barrier. American movies get banned in other countries for all sorts of reasons, and Marvel's upcoming Phase 4 film, "Eternals," is no different.

"Eternals" is a unique Marvel film in many different ways. It features a relatively unknown group of characters from the Marvel canon, the titular Eternals, who are a race of ancient demigods created by the Celestials, and who have been living in hiding on Earth for millennia. It's also a groundbreaking movie in terms of representation. "Eternals" features both a diverse cast and diverse characters, including the first deaf superhero, Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), as well as the first openly gay superhero to appear in a Marvel film, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry). Phastos, who's in a long-term relationship with a man named Ben (Haaz Sleiman), even gets an onscreen kiss — which is already causing some controversy online (via The Hill).

Unfortunately, "Eternals" might be a bit too groundbreaking for censors in several Middle Eastern countries. Here's why these five nations won't be allowing "Eternals" in their movie theaters.