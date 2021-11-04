Watch The Trailer For Jane Campion's The Power Of The Dog

Influential director Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog" is one of the buzziest movies coming out this fall. The awards prognosticators at Gold Derby are practically guaranteeing an Academy Award for Best Picture nomination for the Western drama, and it stands a pretty good chance of winning it all. You can get a sense of what all the fuss is about thanks to the new trailer for the film, which was just released.

The trailer for "The Power of the Dog" features beautiful cinematography of plains and mountains, people pining for love, and many shots of Benedict Cumberbatch glowering. It doesn't really have any dogs, unless the dogs are cows, as in "get along little doggie." There are a whole lot of cows.

Here's the synopsis for the film, via Netflix: "Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love."