Watch A New Clip From The Taika Waititi-Produced Feature Night Raiders

Not all dystopian dramas are built the same. While some like "The Hunger Games" introduce us to high concept sci-fi worlds unlike our own, others portray the grim possibilities of what might be waiting for us just a few years in the future. The upcoming movie "Night Raiders," the feature-film debut from Canadian First Nations writer-director Danis Goulet that counts Taika Waititi as its executive producer, is firmly in the camp of the latter.

"Night Raiders” takes place in the year 2043 and in this vision of the future, things have not turned out so well in North America following a cataclysmic war. In addition to the typical trappings of societal collapse, the highly militarized government has mandated that all children be surrendered to camps where they will be trained and indoctrinated to become future soldiers. Enter Niska (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers), an indigenous woman whose daughter Waseese (Brooklyn Letexier-Hart) has recently been taken to one such facility. To save her daughter and do her part to leave her a better future, Niska joins a resistance movement that seeks to undo the power of the authoritarian government.

The movie did the festival circuit in 2021 where it received strong praise from critics (it currently has a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes) and is scheduled to hit theaters and VOD on November 12. In anticipation of its release, a new clip from "Night Raiders" has just dropped and it gives us insight into the dark and harrowing world of the film.