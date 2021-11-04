Watch A New Trailer For Netflix's A Castle For Christmas

Innovation can be a wonderful thing but sometimes it feels great to embrace formulas. Holiday rom-coms have a long history of delivering reliably cozy vibes and Netflix looks to be following in that fine tradition with their upcoming "A Castle for Christmas."

Our plucky heroine for this holiday outing is Sophie (Brooke Shields), a wildly successful novelist whose latest book causes a scandal she's unsure if she can come back from. Looking to escape, Sophie travels to Scotland to visit a castle to which she has an ancestral connection. It's there that she gets the opportunity for a major reinvention. The castle is for sale, with one big catch: until escrow closes, she'll have to cohabitate with the castle's current owner, the prickly Myles (Cary Elwes of "The Princess Bride" fame), who is secretly plotting to be so horrible that it drives Sophie away. Will Myles succeed and send Sophie running back to America, or will the warmth of the holiday season bring this unlikely couple together?

In anticipation of the film's November 26 release, Netflix has dropped a trailer to give viewers a tease of this sweet holiday treat.