The Real Reason Billy Crystal Turned Down Voicing Buzz Lightyear In Toy Story

It's hard to argue that comedic actor and director Billy Crystal is one of Hollywood's most valued treasures. Crystal started his career as a stand-up comic, and those skills served him well as the quick-thinking host of nine Oscar celebrations (via People). He's also a seasoned storyteller, as he emotionally recounted growing up in Long Beach, New York, and losing his father as a teen, in the Broadway smash "700 Sundays."

On TV, Crystal blazed trails early in his career with roles on series like the classic sitcom "Soap" in the late 1970s, and went on to join the likes of Christopher Guest, Martin Short, and Harry Shearer for the celebrated 1984-85 season of "Saturday Night Live." Arguably Crystal's biggest impact has come on film, first when he starred opposite Meg Ryan in director Rob Reiner and screenwriter Nora Ephron's definitive romantic comedy, "When Harry Met Sally..." in 1989. After that, he starred opposite the legendary Jack Palance in two "City Slickers" movies in the 1990s.

Yet for all of Crystal's success, he admits that he's had some regrets in his career. It's hard to believe, considering that on top of all of his achievements, he earned a whole new generation of fans voicing the lovable one-eyed green monster Mike in the "Monsters, Inc." movies. Ironically, Crystal recently revealed that he took on that iconic role because he wasn't about to make a mistake twice when it came to signing on to a Pixar production.