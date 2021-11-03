Watch The Dramatic Final Trailer For Denzel Washington's A Journal For Jordan

Denzel Washington is routinely ranked as one of the most popular living actors of our time. In 2020, The New York Times included the Academy Award-winning actor in its article, "The 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century (So Far)." In fact, Washington took the top spot on the list. In explaining the number one pick, New York Times writer A. O. Scott said, "We wrangled and argued about every other slot on the list, but there was no hesitation or debate about this one."

What some people may not realize about Washington, however, is that he is also an accomplished director. While Washington has certainly spent more time in front of the camera than he has behind it, the three films that he has previously directed are memorable ones. In 2002, Washington made his directorial debut in "Antwone Fisher," a movie in which he also starred. Five years later, Washington directed "The Great Debaters," another film in which he starred. Washington last took over directing responsibilities for the 2016 Academy Award-winning film "Fences." He also starred in the film, alongside Viola Davis.

For his next time in the director's chair, however, Washington is going all in on work behind the scenes and is not set to appear in the film. A newly released trailer for "A Journal For Jordan" gives audiences a glimpse of what they can expect from Washington's new collaboration with Michael B. Jordan.