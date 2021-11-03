Watch The Dramatic Final Trailer For Denzel Washington's A Journal For Jordan
Denzel Washington is routinely ranked as one of the most popular living actors of our time. In 2020, The New York Times included the Academy Award-winning actor in its article, "The 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century (So Far)." In fact, Washington took the top spot on the list. In explaining the number one pick, New York Times writer A. O. Scott said, "We wrangled and argued about every other slot on the list, but there was no hesitation or debate about this one."
What some people may not realize about Washington, however, is that he is also an accomplished director. While Washington has certainly spent more time in front of the camera than he has behind it, the three films that he has previously directed are memorable ones. In 2002, Washington made his directorial debut in "Antwone Fisher," a movie in which he also starred. Five years later, Washington directed "The Great Debaters," another film in which he starred. Washington last took over directing responsibilities for the 2016 Academy Award-winning film "Fences." He also starred in the film, alongside Viola Davis.
For his next time in the director's chair, however, Washington is going all in on work behind the scenes and is not set to appear in the film. A newly released trailer for "A Journal For Jordan" gives audiences a glimpse of what they can expect from Washington's new collaboration with Michael B. Jordan.
The film starring Michael B. Jordan tells a tragic story
"A Journal For Jordan" is based on Dana Canedy's tragic 2008 memoir "A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor" (via IMDb). The book tells the true story of the death of Canedy's fiancé, United States Army First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who was killed in the Iraq War. The memoir is named for a journal written by King that serves as a message from him to their son.
From the look of the first trailer, the film will tell the heart-wrenching story of love and loss in exquisite detail. The trailer shows scenes portraying everything from Canedy and King's first meeting to Canedy's attempt to explain to her son why she rarely speaks about King after his death. "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan stars in the film as King, and actress Chanté Adams appears alongside him as Canedy.
"A Journal For Jordan" is set to be released exclusively in theaters on December 25.