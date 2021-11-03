Why Doritos' New Day Of The Dead Commercial Has The Internet In Tears

The Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos is a celebration of life, described by a New York Times writer as "an intimate family tradition, a moment to remember and honor those we have lost, and allow them back into our homes, even just for an evening." Recently, to celebrate Día de los Muertos, Doritos Mexico released a commercial titled "Nunca Es Tarde Para Ser Quien Eres."

The Doritos commercial, which translates to "It's never too late to be who you are," went viral online and currently sits at more than 15 million views on YouTube alone. The animated advertisement sees a family of five approaching their Uncle Alberto's altar, which is surrounded by candles and flowers. As his sister places a bowl of Doritos in front of a framed portrait, he returns from the dead to greet them — and he's not alone. Alberto's partner, Mario, is by his side. This draws initial surprise from his family, though his sister claps and exclaims, "What a miracle! I thought you would be alone forever!"

After going viral, the commercial received some backlash, though many viewers walked away in tears.