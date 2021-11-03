A New Star Wars Novel Confirms A Tragic Detail About Anakin Skywalker

While much of author E.K. Johnston's Amidala trilogy is written from the perspective of Padmé Amidala, other sections are told through the eyes of other characters. In this case, we step back into the shoes of Anakin Skywalker during the brief interim between the beginning of the Clone Wars and his marriage to Padmé. As discussed on the official "Star Wars" website, while staying on Naboo in preparation for their wedding, Anakin takes the time to visit the memorial of Qui-Gon Jinn, the Jedi who first rescued him. During this time, Anakin thinks back to his fight with the Tusken Raiders.

Part of the excerpt from Johnston's book reveals, "He shrugged off his worldly concerns and reached out with the Force. He'd heard Qui-Gon's voice in the desert, begging him to listen to his better nature, not to give in to his hatred. He hadn't listened. At the time, he'd told himself he was imagining it, but he knew he was lying. If Qui-Gon was out there, somehow, Anakin owed him an apology. And he would always appreciate the Master's advice."

This moment hearkens back to the scene immediately following Anakin's attack on the Tuskens in "Attack of the Clones," in which a meditating Yoda hears Qui-Gon's voice calling Anakin's name (via YouTube). In the film, it is ambiguous whether only Yoda hears this call or if Anakin hears too but chooses to ignore it. However, Johnston's novel confirms that Qui-Gon's spirit was talking to Anakin and that Yoda had merely tuned into this otherworldly broadcast while Anakin brushed it aside.