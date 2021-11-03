Iron Fist Creator Has A Surprising Opinion Of The Netflix Series

Looking back at Netflix's Marvel shows, it's fair to say they were a mixed bag overall. While "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones" and "Luke Cage" received heaps of praise from fans and critics alike, "Iron Fist" didn't exactly light the world on fire, as evidenced by its low Rotten Tomatoes scores. There's a case to be made that the second season showed signs of the series finding its groove. However, the slight upturn in quality wasn't enough to save "Iron Fist" from the chopping block in 2018.

Based on the comics of the same name, Netflix's "Iron Fist" series follows the titular kung-fu master as he defends New York City from deadly threats while simultaneously trying to honor his family's legacy. That's a premise that teases plenty of action, drama and excitement, but some of the "Iron Fist" naysayers were put off by what they saw as the show's slow pacing and mishandled protagonist.

Hindsight is a funny thing, though. Sometimes, revisiting maligned properties down the line makes us see them in a new light and find some positives we didn't appreciate the first time round. While "Iron Fist" is by no means perfect, the show has its defenders (pun intended), including the former Marvel editor-in-chief who co-created the character in the comics.