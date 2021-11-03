Iron Fist Creator Has A Surprising Opinion Of The Netflix Series
Looking back at Netflix's Marvel shows, it's fair to say they were a mixed bag overall. While "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones" and "Luke Cage" received heaps of praise from fans and critics alike, "Iron Fist" didn't exactly light the world on fire, as evidenced by its low Rotten Tomatoes scores. There's a case to be made that the second season showed signs of the series finding its groove. However, the slight upturn in quality wasn't enough to save "Iron Fist" from the chopping block in 2018.
Based on the comics of the same name, Netflix's "Iron Fist" series follows the titular kung-fu master as he defends New York City from deadly threats while simultaneously trying to honor his family's legacy. That's a premise that teases plenty of action, drama and excitement, but some of the "Iron Fist" naysayers were put off by what they saw as the show's slow pacing and mishandled protagonist.
Hindsight is a funny thing, though. Sometimes, revisiting maligned properties down the line makes us see them in a new light and find some positives we didn't appreciate the first time round. While "Iron Fist" is by no means perfect, the show has its defenders (pun intended), including the former Marvel editor-in-chief who co-created the character in the comics.
Roy Thomas approves of Netflix's Iron Fist
Roy Thomas, who co-created "Iron Fist" with Gil Kane back in 1974, recently spoke to Comic Book about the Netflix adaptation. Instead of focusing on the errors as so many have done in the past, however, the writer highlighted what he enjoyed about the show.
According to Thomas, Finn Jones — the actor who portrayed Danny Rand and his superhero alter ego in the series — was impressive in the role. "Oh, I watched all of it," Thomas recalled. "Yeah. Iron Fist had a few problems here and there, but I really liked the actor who played Iron Fist. I liked the general concept of it and everything."
That being said, Thomas did concede that "Iron Fist" is far from the best Netflix Marvel series before discussing his favorite of the bunch. "Maybe some series were better than others, like 'Jessica Jones' was one of the best with the revival of the Purple Man, so wonderfully played by [David] Tennant."