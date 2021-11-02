Alvin And The Chipmunks Franchise For Sale For An Eye-Popping Amount

The mid-20th century was an exciting time for the music industry, as some of the most influential artists in history were on the rise. Elvis Presley took over the radio, Motown Records standouts like Marvin Gaye and The Supremes scaled the charts, and groups such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and The Jackson 5 found their footing years to come. Meanwhile, Ross Bagdasarian took a unique approach to leaving his mark on the era's musical landscape by creating Alvin and the Chipmunks: a fictional trio of singing rodents.

Following their arrival in 1958, the popularity of Alvin, Simon, and Theodore (all originally portrayed by Bagdasarian) soared, and they began picking up accolades — including five Grammy Awards — left and right. These days, however, they're recognized best as big and small screen icons, having starred in multiple animated shows as well as four live-action-animation hybrid movies. Not to mention, they're extremely marketable, hence why companies continue to plaster their little fuzzy faces on various pieces of merchandise all these years later.

In short, the Alvin and the Chipmunks brand is a valuable one that holds loads of potential. Although, for any company out there seeking to purchase the rights, doing so won't be a cheap endeavor.