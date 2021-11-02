A New Trailer Series For A24's The Beach Promises A 'Continuous Streaming Experience' Lasting One Week

Australian filmmaker Warwick Thornton ("Firebite," "Sampson and Delilah") and independent film company A24 are two of the biggest innovators in movies today, so it makes sense that they would team up for a project. Their upcoming collaboration, "The Beach," is about as innovative as it gets.

The upcoming documentary follows Thornton as he gives up his fast-paced lifestyle for a life of isolation on a remote and gorgeous beach. And that's really all the plot there is. It's based on the Norwegian style of "slow TV," a filmmaking style that de-emphasizes storytelling in favor of depicting events slowly, almost in real-time, and focusing on the lived human experiences (via Scandinavia Standard).

As reported by Deadline, Thornton and his son, cinematographer Dylan River, shot "The Beach" in April and May 2019 on Jilirr, located on Western Australia's Dampier Peninsula. "One of the most important things about the show is that it ... doesn't have that sort of general television reason for being," Thornton told The Guardian. "It's not trying to sell anything. I make a lot of mistakes in it. And I try to be as honest as possible about who I am and why I'm there."

Today, A24 released a trailer for the six-part documentary series, as well as information on how you can check it out. It'll be an unconventional viewing experience, just like the movie itself.