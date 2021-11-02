Dwayne Johnson Just Opened Up About Those Vin Diesel Jokes In Red Notice

Fans of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel have known for sometime now that the two "Fast and Furious" stars don't exactly see each other as the closest of family. From Johnson's Instagram posts that seemed to peg Diesel as "chicken s***" and a "candy a**" (per Vanity Fair) to Diesel's explanation that he was simply showing Johnson "tough love" (via Men's Health), it's very clear that the two actors are quite different people.

Their relationship has become one of the more infamous Hollywood feuds in recent history (of which there are more than a few), having seemingly broken the "Fast and Furious" franchise in two. Diesel still headlines the sequential entries in the long-running series while Johnson, who originally appeared in the 2011 film "Fast Five," has more recently starred in the 2019 spin-off film "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," alongside Jason Statham.

While Johnson and Diesel aren't regularly trading insults anymore, it also doesn't sound like the two are ready to completely forget about the their notorious quarrel. While doing press for his upcoming (and, reportedly, very expensive) Netflix film "Red Notice," Johnson talked about how much fans seem to enjoy the bickering and how it has played a role in more than one of his films since.