Dwayne Johnson Just Opened Up About Those Vin Diesel Jokes In Red Notice
Fans of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel have known for sometime now that the two "Fast and Furious" stars don't exactly see each other as the closest of family. From Johnson's Instagram posts that seemed to peg Diesel as "chicken s***" and a "candy a**" (per Vanity Fair) to Diesel's explanation that he was simply showing Johnson "tough love" (via Men's Health), it's very clear that the two actors are quite different people.
Their relationship has become one of the more infamous Hollywood feuds in recent history (of which there are more than a few), having seemingly broken the "Fast and Furious" franchise in two. Diesel still headlines the sequential entries in the long-running series while Johnson, who originally appeared in the 2011 film "Fast Five," has more recently starred in the 2019 spin-off film "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," alongside Jason Statham.
While Johnson and Diesel aren't regularly trading insults anymore, it also doesn't sound like the two are ready to completely forget about the their notorious quarrel. While doing press for his upcoming (and, reportedly, very expensive) Netflix film "Red Notice," Johnson talked about how much fans seem to enjoy the bickering and how it has played a role in more than one of his films since.
The jokes aren't The Rock's idea, but he likes them
In a recent interview on "The Jess Cagle Show," Johnson was asked about a Vin Diesel joke that reportedly appears in "Red Notice" (via IndieWire). In response to Cagle's suggestion that the joke could "set everything off again," Johnson laughed and said, "The jokes never end," later commenting that while people often think that the Diesel-directed jokes come from him, "they actually don't."
Johnson further noted that he knows that the "always funny" jokes play well with fans and added that it's "always a good thing because it's all about [the audience]."
Johnson has previously poked fun at his former co-star in the 2019 biographical sports film "Fighting with My Family," in which Johnson appears as himself (via MTV). In the film, Johnson makes an unexpected phone call to a wrestling fan who reacts with disbelief that Johnson is actually calling him. The fan, played by Nick Frost, responds with a sarcastic quip of "Yeah? And I'm Vin Diesel, mate." Johnson laughs and replies, "Let's hope not."
"Red Notice" is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on November 5 and will premiere on Netflix on November 12.