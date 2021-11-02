The Simpsons Plusaversary Animated Short Is Coming On Disney+ Day

Disney has just unveiled the details for the newest "Simpsons" short making its way to the streaming service. It will be called "The Simpsons in Plusaversary" and will reportedly feature a Disney+ Day party that will feature many familiar faces. According to the blurb, "everyone is on the list ... except Homer" (via We Got This Covered).

To go along with the announcement, Disney has teased what fans can expect with a poster showing Homer forlornly sitting across from Goofy enjoying a bowl of nuts and what looks like sparkling water. It makes sense Disney wouldn't want Goofy indulging in Homer's preferred beverage of choice, namely Duff beer.

But that's not the only thing to look forward to on November 12. Disney will treat fans to a deluge of content, including making "Jungle Cruise" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" available to all subscribers (via Forbes). November 12 will also see the release of a new movie, "Home Sweet Home Alone," as well as sneak peeks for upcoming "Star Wars" and Marvel projects.

If you want to see all this and more, you need to be in front of a screen on November 12. "The Simpsons" will undoubtedly have plenty to say about their new corporate overlords with the crossover spectacle.