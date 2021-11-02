The Simpsons Plusaversary Animated Short Is Coming On Disney+ Day
In just two short years, Disney+ has become one of the most sought-after streaming services in the world. This is due mainly to the company's vast library of content, and more subscribers are surely on the horizon with a litany of projects on deck. Numerous Marvel television shows are in development, such as series centered on Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and Hawkeye on the way. That's not even getting into nearly a dozen "Star Wars" shows in development from "The Book of Boba Fett" to the upcoming "Obi-Wan" series that sees Ewan McGregor back in the titular role.
It's a lot of content, but the only place where you'll really see these IPs merge is with a little show called "The Simpsons." Now that Disney owns 20th Century Studios, "The Simpsons" belongs to the Mouse House, and the company's made quick work of offering fun content through the lens of Springfield. This has taken the form of two "Simpsons" shorts, titled "Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap" and "The Good, The Bart, and The Loki." To celebrate the platform's two-year anniversary, another "Simpsons" short is on the way that looks like it will bring some more familiar faces to Homer's household.
The Simpsons Plusaversary will feature the party to end all parties
Disney has just unveiled the details for the newest "Simpsons" short making its way to the streaming service. It will be called "The Simpsons in Plusaversary" and will reportedly feature a Disney+ Day party that will feature many familiar faces. According to the blurb, "everyone is on the list ... except Homer" (via We Got This Covered).
To go along with the announcement, Disney has teased what fans can expect with a poster showing Homer forlornly sitting across from Goofy enjoying a bowl of nuts and what looks like sparkling water. It makes sense Disney wouldn't want Goofy indulging in Homer's preferred beverage of choice, namely Duff beer.
But that's not the only thing to look forward to on November 12. Disney will treat fans to a deluge of content, including making "Jungle Cruise" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" available to all subscribers (via Forbes). November 12 will also see the release of a new movie, "Home Sweet Home Alone," as well as sneak peeks for upcoming "Star Wars" and Marvel projects.
If you want to see all this and more, you need to be in front of a screen on November 12. "The Simpsons" will undoubtedly have plenty to say about their new corporate overlords with the crossover spectacle.