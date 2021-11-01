Dexter: New Blood Showrunner Has Some Eyebrow-Raising Remarks About The Original Series

Created by James Manos Jr. and based on a novel by Jeff Lindsay, "Dexter" ran for eight seasons on Showtime from 2006 to 2013. In the series, Michael C. Hall stars as Dexter Morgan, a blood spatter analyst for Miami Metro Police Department by day, and a homicidal psychopath by night. Ever seeking an outlet for his Dark Passenger, Dexter abides by his father's "code" and only kills other killers who have slipped through the cracks of the justice system.

The series saw its fair share of critical acclaim — with everything from the writing and direction to the cast's performances garnering the affections of critics. At the 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards, Steve Shill picked up a win for Best Directing, while John Lithgow won for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his memorable turn as the Trinity Killer in the show's fourth season. That same year, Hall picked up a Golden Globe award for his leading role.

"Dexter" maintained its acclaim for most of its run, but it also stumbled toward the end. One look at the show's Rotten Tomatoes page makes it clear that Seasons 6 and 8, at Tomatometer scores of 40% and 33% respectively, were not exactly well received. The show has since become kind of notorious for its widely hated ending. Luckily for the fans who didn't exactly love the Season 8 finale, the famous fictional serial killer is returning for a limited series reboot, entitled "Dexter: New Blood," for a chance to right the storytelling wrongs of the past.

The reboot's showrunner, Clyde Phillips, shared his thoughts on the end of the original run of "Dexter" — and, in agreement with the fans, was not too pleased.