Dexter: New Blood Showrunner Has Some Eyebrow-Raising Remarks About The Original Series
Created by James Manos Jr. and based on a novel by Jeff Lindsay, "Dexter" ran for eight seasons on Showtime from 2006 to 2013. In the series, Michael C. Hall stars as Dexter Morgan, a blood spatter analyst for Miami Metro Police Department by day, and a homicidal psychopath by night. Ever seeking an outlet for his Dark Passenger, Dexter abides by his father's "code" and only kills other killers who have slipped through the cracks of the justice system.
The series saw its fair share of critical acclaim — with everything from the writing and direction to the cast's performances garnering the affections of critics. At the 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards, Steve Shill picked up a win for Best Directing, while John Lithgow won for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his memorable turn as the Trinity Killer in the show's fourth season. That same year, Hall picked up a Golden Globe award for his leading role.
"Dexter" maintained its acclaim for most of its run, but it also stumbled toward the end. One look at the show's Rotten Tomatoes page makes it clear that Seasons 6 and 8, at Tomatometer scores of 40% and 33% respectively, were not exactly well received. The show has since become kind of notorious for its widely hated ending. Luckily for the fans who didn't exactly love the Season 8 finale, the famous fictional serial killer is returning for a limited series reboot, entitled "Dexter: New Blood," for a chance to right the storytelling wrongs of the past.
The reboot's showrunner, Clyde Phillips, shared his thoughts on the end of the original run of "Dexter" — and, in agreement with the fans, was not too pleased.
Phillips says Dexter 'lost its way'
Clyde Phillips is no newcomer to "Dexter" — he served as an executive producer and showrunner for the first four seasons of the series, which are, notably, often considered the better half of the show's run. Phillips has spoken out before about not agreeing with the way the series was concluded; he's even revealed the original ending for "Dexter" that he had planned, if he had stayed on as the showrunner. Unlike in the actual finale, Dexter wouldn't have gotten away with all of the intense crime he had been a part of for so long, which may tell us something about where this limited series is heading.
In a new interview with Variety ahead of the premiere of "Dexter: New Blood," Phillips opened up even more about where he thinks the show went wrong. The director explained, "I think the show in the last couple of years of its original incarnation lost its way. It was only seeing as far into the future as the headlights on a car and had broken the covenant with the audience about everything that Dexter does has to be code-worthy."
We can't wait to see how Phillips decides to continue on past the divisive Season 8 finale when "Dexter: New Blood" premieres on November 7.