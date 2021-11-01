Travel The World With Eugene Levy In His New Apple TV+ Series
Best known as businessman Johnny Rose in the Canadian riches-to-rags sitcom "Schitt's Creek," Eugene Levy is a critically-acclaimed actor with a portfolio that spans several decades. "Schitt's Creek" was co-created by Levy and his son, Dan, who starred as his on-screen son, David Rose.
After five years and six seasons, the show ended in April 2020. Its final season received a record-breaking 15 nominations at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, where Levy won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Johnny Rose (via IMDb).
In addition to the beloved comedy series, Levy is known for starring as Noah Levenstein in the raunchy American Pie franchise and as the Baker family's rival Jimmy Murtaugh in "Cheaper by the Dozen 2." Most recently, he played a doctor in Kacey Musgraves' album visualizer "Star-Crossed: The Film."
Now, Eugene Levy has teamed up with Apple TV+ to host a new travel series ... even though he admits he's not much of a traveler, and maybe that's the point.
Eugene Levy is The Reluctant Traveler
Eugene Levy will be putting his hosting skills to the test on "The Reluctant Traveler." The actor will not only be hosting the series — he'll be working as an executive producer alongside David Brindley.
In a press release, Apple described "The Reluctant Traveler" as following Levy around the world as he visits "some of the world's most remarkable hotels, as well as explore(s) the people, places and cultures that surround him" (via Apple TV+ Press).
"Self-confessedly not your average travel show host — he's not usually adventurous or well-versed in globe-trotting — he's agreed the time is right for him to broaden his horizons," the press release states. "Levy will be packing his suitcase with some trepidation but hoping his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in his life — that's as long as he doesn't have to battle his motion sickness, and still gets dinner at 7."
The upcoming Apple TV+ series doesn't have a release date yet, but more details are likely to follow the exciting announcement.