Travel The World With Eugene Levy In His New Apple TV+ Series

Best known as businessman Johnny Rose in the Canadian riches-to-rags sitcom "Schitt's Creek," Eugene Levy is a critically-acclaimed actor with a portfolio that spans several decades. "Schitt's Creek" was co-created by Levy and his son, Dan, who starred as his on-screen son, David Rose.

After five years and six seasons, the show ended in April 2020. Its final season received a record-breaking 15 nominations at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, where Levy won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Johnny Rose (via IMDb).

In addition to the beloved comedy series, Levy is known for starring as Noah Levenstein in the raunchy American Pie franchise and as the Baker family's rival Jimmy Murtaugh in "Cheaper by the Dozen 2." Most recently, he played a doctor in Kacey Musgraves' album visualizer "Star-Crossed: The Film."

Now, Eugene Levy has teamed up with Apple TV+ to host a new travel series ... even though he admits he's not much of a traveler, and maybe that's the point.