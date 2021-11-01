The One Line In The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer That Fans Are Loving

Ever since he made his debut in the "Star Wars" universe in 1980, Boba Fett has effectively become the franchise's go-to renegade. He just has a certain swagger about him (plus that amazing costume) that makes you want to see more of him. And the new trailer certainly doesn't disappoint in terms of that legacy. Boba Fett has numerous standout moments, but if you look through the comment section, you'll notice one part had fans cheering more than any other.

The moment comes toward the end of the trailer when Boba Fett and Fennec Shand have a very "Godfather"-esque conversation with a group of alien gangsters. After Fennec threatens their guests, Boba Fett chimes in with, "Please, speak freely." It's a line as simple and cool as the bounty hunter who says it, and fans have realized this is the version of the character they've always wanted to see.

Some of the comments you'll find include "'Please Speak Freely' such a Badass Line From Boba" and "'Please speak freely' probably the most badass quote." "Badass" is probably the best word you could use to describe Boba Fett, and it's nice to see his dialogue won't slack in that department. Get ready because more amazing quotes are probably on the way when "The Book of Boba Fett" debuts on Disney+ on December 29, 2021.