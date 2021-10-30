The Devastating Death Of George Butler

The world of documentary filmmaking world lost a legend following the news of filmmaker George Butler's death. Butler, who made his directing debut with the 1977 bodybuilding documentary "Pumping Iron," died on October 21 at the age of 78 from pneumonia, per Variety. His longtime partner, Caroline Alexander, confirmed his death to the outlet.

Born on October 12, 1943, Butler traveled around as a child and spent time before attending the Groton School, a boarding school in Massachusetts. After graduation, the young Butler matriculated at the University of North Carolina and later attended grad school at Hollins University in Virginia. Hollins celebrated the director on their official website during the school's 175th anniversary in 2017.

Butler began his career as a photographer, working for notable outlets Life Magazine and The Village Voice. He also co-edited and contributed to a photographic essay book called "The New Soldier" (via Amazon). Among the book's credited authors is John Kerry, whom Butler would work with again later in his career.