Locke & Key's Darby Stanchfield Explains The Changes She Made To Her Character

Season 2 of "Locke & Key" has arrived, giving fans a chance to dive deeper into Keyhouse and uncover more of the mysterious properties of the keys, their corresponding doors, and the dangers that lie behind them. Now that viewers know more about the direction that "Locke & Key" is headed, some of the cast has begun to share more about their experiences on the show, including Darby Stanchfield, who spoke about the changes she made to her character, Nina Locke.

Nina is a central figure in the "Locke & Key" narrative, and it is through her actions that the family ends up at Keyhouse, where they find the magical items and enemies encountered on the show. Despite her primary role in both the series and its source material, Nina underwent several significant changes on her way to Netflix. These range from physical, such as her strawberry blonde hair that contrasts with her jet black hair in the comics, to temperamental, like her relationship to alcohol, which is far more well-managed on the show.

Stanchfield explained that many of those alterations resulted from a collaborative process between her, the studio, and her co-stars. Here is what Darby Stanchfield had to say about the changes she made to Nina Locke.