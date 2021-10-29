The Devastating Death Of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Actress Camille Saviola

Camille Saviola, an actress and singer best known for her role of Kai Opaka on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," has died at the age of 71. Details surrounding the stage and television star's death were not immediately known after it came to light from the "Star Trek" website WarpFactorTrek.com.

The Bronx native has worked in the industry since the 1970s, getting her start as the singer of the Margo Lewis Explosion (via Deadline). She'd make her Broadway debut in a 1982 production of "Nine" playing Mama Maddelena (via Playbill). However, her most memorable stage role came in 2003 when she joined the cast of "Chicago" as Matron Mama Morton.

On the television side of things, she was perhaps best known for starring in four episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" as Kai Opaka, a spiritual leader of the Bajor community. Her other noteworthy T.V. roles included parts on "E.R.," "Judging Amy," and "Entourage." Upon her passing, numerous people in the entertainment industry voiced their sorrow and reflected on what an immeasurable talent Saviola was.