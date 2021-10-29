The Teaser For HBO's Landscapers Tells An Extremely Dark Tale

While she's made an art form of warming people's hearts for award speeches and promoting films she doesn't really remember (via YouTube), Olivia Colman has often ventured into rather harrowing territory in some of her past roles, and "Landscapers" looks to be another one to add to the list. Starring alongside David Thewlis ("Harry Potter," "Wonder Woman"), the two will pair up in the brand new show for HBO that tells the true-life story happy couple, Susan and Christopher Edwards, whose lives are ruined when two dead bodies are found buried in their backyard in 2005.

Colman's husband, Ed Sinclair, created the series, and will also be doing double duties alongside Colman as the show's executive producers, with Will Sharpe directing. All of the grisly and dark elements that made up this harrowing story were also applied via extensive research, as well as direct access with Susan and Christopher themselves. Now a trailer for the show gives fans a glimpse of what's in store.