The Story Of Robert Downey, Jr.'s Iron Man Audition Has Huge Tony Stark Energy

Robert Downey Jr. wanted the "Iron Man" part so badly that he "prepped for three weeks for his one-hour screen test" for it ( according to Time magazine). Perhaps that's why he showed up to his audition exuding mad Tony Stark energy? Or maybe it's because Stark and Downey Jr. are both big personalities who enjoy the finer things in life?

In an interview with Abrams Books for his book "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe" (per Comic Book Resources), "Iron Man" producer Jeremy Latcham recalled how Downey Jr. made quite the entrance on the day of his screen test. "A Mercedes comes pulling up at nine hundred miles an hour. It had a dancing hula-hoop girl on the dashboard. This huge dude covered in tattoos with a long beard, crazy glasses, and a hat — who is Robert Downey Jr.'s right-hand man, Jimmy Rich — gets out, walks around, and opens up the door."

Latcham went on to say that the future "Iron Man" star stepped out of the vehicle, swung a scarf around his neck and asked for directions to the hair and makeup room. The rest is history. "He does one take and the entire crew bursts into applause. Boom! Tony Stark's here!."