Why These Beloved Scenes Were So Difficult For Edgar Wright To Film

Edgar Wright is not one to shy away from a challenge. His directorial style is very involved — with highly choreographed action set to music, inventive framing, and a frenetic cut style. Every film of his has at least one colossal set piece that seems like it would be quite the handful to direct. "Shaun of the Dead" unveils zombie carnage with an audacious oner that matches a previous scene. The exposition scenes in "Hot Fuzz" were praised by Every Frame a Painting for the way they use sound design and editing to show (rather than tell) everything you need to know about the sleepy village of Sandford. And "The World's End" sets an all-out brawl between humans and aliens in a cramped pub bathroom — and that's just the "Blood and Ice Cream" trilogy.

For "Last Night in Soho," Wright was inspired by Quentin Tarantino's use of actual Los Angeles locations in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Wright told The Hollywood Reporter that the film motivated him to shoot period Soho in contemporary Soho — no mean feat. "We went into that movie knowing how difficult it was going to be," he said. But even the challenge of turning back the clock on Soho wasn't the most formidable challenge of Wright's career. During a Reddit AMA, Wright said that the most difficult scenes to film were the driving scenes in "Baby Driver" and the final fight of "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World."