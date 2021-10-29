The Most Important Thing Shamier Anderson Learned About Playing A Navy SEAL For Invasion - Exclusive

When we spoke to Anderson prior to the premiere of "Invasion," he spoke about the background work he did to get into the head of his Navy SEAL character. "I actually worked with a consultant by the name of Remi Adeleke, who is an ex-Navy SEAL," he said. "And I worked with him closely on the entire show, heavy in the preparation process and the pre-production, with just understanding the physicality of a Navy SEAL. So, in the gym with him, the psychology of a Navy SEAL, the founding principles of a Navy SEAL, learning to eat the elephant one bite at a time, and just going on a crash course."

So, um ... what was that about eating an elephant? Apparently, rather than a way of staying fed in the field, this is a bit of advice often cited in the military about approaching overwhelming-seeming tasks in digestible increments in the interest of making progress on them. Anderson clarifies, "When I say eating the elephant one bite at a time, it means taking on a task and respecting the magnitude of that task and doing it one step at a time." Apparently, this advice was useful not only for putting Anderson into a military mindset, but also for helping him to tackle what was a difficult shoot on "Invasion."

"That really helped and informed my performance," he said. "And during the shooting period, I also made sure that I tried to stay in that headspace. So, I actually slept in the desert a lot of the time, which was really interesting, just to kind of stay in that isolated state and to really stay present in Trevante's world."

You can see Shamier Anderson's elephant-eating abilities on "Invasion," which is releasing new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.