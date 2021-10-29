Sung Kang On Why The Fish In Snakehead Mean More Than You Thought - Exclusive

Today marks the release of "Snakehead," a new crime thriller about the underworld of human smuggling between China and Chinatown, New York. The smuggling gangs, known as snakeheads, charge exorbitant fees of the people they smuggle over, and often give them degrading work to pay off their debts. "Snakehead" tells the story of a smuggled woman who rises through the ranks of the gang to pay off her debt sooner, all so she can freely meet her estranged daughter.

A prominent member of the gang is Rambo, played by Sung Kang. Rambo is violent, impulsive, and as much a danger to himself as everyone around him. But there's one place where he's always calm and content: his aquarium. He has a series of fish tanks in a room and he makes a point to attend to it regularly. It's clearly an important part of his character.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, we asked Kang why — of all things — fish pacified Rambo.