A New Trailer For Thriller Series Yellowjackets Ramps Up The Intensity

Showtime has a not unwelcome habit of producing compelling dramas that grab your attention and won't let go. From "Dexter" and "Homeland" to "Billions" and "Penny Dreadful," the premium cable network has delivered plenty of addictive series over the years. And the newest show on its schedule, "Yellowjackets," seems to be yet another such series.

The show, which premieres Sunday, Nov. 14, is part psychological horror, part coming-of-age drama. Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, it tells the story of a talented high school girls soccer team whose plane crashes deep in the remote wilderness. Told through two different timelines — the immediate aftermath of the crash and the girls' attempt to survive on their own, and their lives 25 years later as they attempt to piece their lives back together — the show stars several familiar faces, including Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, and Tawny Cypress. And based on the new trailer Showtime just released, "Yellowjackets" looks to be one of the most intriguing new releases of the fall.