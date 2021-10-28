A New Trailer For Thriller Series Yellowjackets Ramps Up The Intensity
Showtime has a not unwelcome habit of producing compelling dramas that grab your attention and won't let go. From "Dexter" and "Homeland" to "Billions" and "Penny Dreadful," the premium cable network has delivered plenty of addictive series over the years. And the newest show on its schedule, "Yellowjackets," seems to be yet another such series.
The show, which premieres Sunday, Nov. 14, is part psychological horror, part coming-of-age drama. Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, it tells the story of a talented high school girls soccer team whose plane crashes deep in the remote wilderness. Told through two different timelines — the immediate aftermath of the crash and the girls' attempt to survive on their own, and their lives 25 years later as they attempt to piece their lives back together — the show stars several familiar faces, including Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, and Tawny Cypress. And based on the new trailer Showtime just released, "Yellowjackets" looks to be one of the most intriguing new releases of the fall.
The past doesn't stay hidden in Yellowjackets
The new trailer — which features the song "Uninvited" by Alanis Morissette, giving it a rather haunting feel — offers viewers a taste of what's to come in the show. Haunting images of savage, clan-like behavior are interspersed with scenes of the plane crash and the girls trying to survive on foraged food, as well as scenes from the present, in which several of the now-adult women attempt to hide the truth about what happened in the woods all those years ago. As Showtime's logline for the series notes, "Yellowjackets" sets out to prove the past is never really the past and "what began out in the wilderness is far from over."
In addition to Ricci, Lewis, Lynskey, and Cypress, the show also stars Warren Kole, Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophic Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.
"Yellowjackets" premieres Sunday, Nov. 14 at 10/9c on Showtime.