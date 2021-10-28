Get Your First Look At Henry Selick And Jordan Peele's Wendell & Wild

The man responsible for tearing audiences apart over whether "A Nightmare Before Christmas" should be watched in October or December has another kooky, stop-motion movie on the way that'll be landing at Netflix. Henry Selick, who gave us the aforementioned adventure with Jack Skellington, "Coraline," and the grossly overlooked "James and the Giant Peach," has another equally entrancing tale to tell called "Wendell & Wild," which just released an all-new teaser.

The film stars Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key as the titular pair, Wendell and Wild, two scheming demon brothers, who must face their arch-nemesis, the demon-dusting nun Sister Helly, and her two acolytes, the goth teens Kat and Raoul. So far, only Wendell and Wild are on show in the teaser that initially appeared on Twitter, showing them both imprisoned in a boombox (note the striped jail garb). What's even more interesting is the link in the tweet itself.