Get Your First Look At Henry Selick And Jordan Peele's Wendell & Wild
The man responsible for tearing audiences apart over whether "A Nightmare Before Christmas" should be watched in October or December has another kooky, stop-motion movie on the way that'll be landing at Netflix. Henry Selick, who gave us the aforementioned adventure with Jack Skellington, "Coraline," and the grossly overlooked "James and the Giant Peach," has another equally entrancing tale to tell called "Wendell & Wild," which just released an all-new teaser.
The film stars Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key as the titular pair, Wendell and Wild, two scheming demon brothers, who must face their arch-nemesis, the demon-dusting nun Sister Helly, and her two acolytes, the goth teens Kat and Raoul. So far, only Wendell and Wild are on show in the teaser that initially appeared on Twitter, showing them both imprisoned in a boombox (note the striped jail garb). What's even more interesting is the link in the tweet itself.
They don't play demonic tracks like this anymore
Advised to "keep an eye on the boombox," with a link to katsboombox.com, the initial tweet takes you to a YouTube playlist playing "Free Radio Beats To Chill/Summon Demons To." The playlist features punk tracks by Sate, Big Joanie, Nafets, Bad Brains, Death, and more, with the warning "not to mind the occasional demonic possession of Kat's Cyclops boombox." So far, there's nothing out of the ordinary on show, besides a giant eyeball for a speaker. Standard Selick, really.
As marketing strategies go, it's certainly an interesting one, as there's no indication as to what's going to happen if/when the music stops. Hopes are that a full trailer for the upcoming film will get released, and we figure out what the hell is going in Selick's promising new stop-motion movie. For now, you can wait for "Wendell & Wild" to get released on Netflix in 2022.