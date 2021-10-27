Xbox 360 Owners Might Have A Piece Of Hollywood History In Their Basement

Speaking to influencer and professional gamer Nate Hill, Chalamet revealed that in his younger years he actually spray-painted and "modded" Xbox 360 controllers on his very own YouTube channel, selling them to customers at $10 per controller. Chalamet said that he only ended up painting three controllers, but sold all of them for a quick $30 cash-in.

Chalamet's ModdedController360 channel is still up and available on YouTube, although it may be hard to recognize the then-14-year-old Chalamet's voice in the videos. The actor can be seen talking about his hobby and the controllers he painted in the three videos on his channel, though given his busy schedule, he doesn't indulge in the hobby like he used to. That said, there are three lucky people who arguably have a piece of Hollywood history and a potentially pricey one at that.

You can watch Chalamet in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of "Dune," which is currently in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, along with Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch" only in theaters. Chalamet is also known for his work in 2017's "Call Me By Your Name" and 2018's "Beautiful Boy" where he starred alongside Steve Carell. He's also set to star as Willy Wonka in the upcoming "Wonka" original, which was revealed to be filming through an Instagram post from Chalamet himself.