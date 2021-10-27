Zack Snyder's Latest Remarks About Rebel Moon Should Have Snyderverse Fans Pumped

Throughout Zack Snyder's career, one of the most consistent features of his films, from early projects like "300" to more recent ventures like "Zack Snyder's Justice League," is an epic quality, often both visually and in a narrative sense. It seems like Snyder has no plans to scale down his filmmaking vision, and he recently made some remarks on his upcoming film "Rebel Moon" that should have his fans excited.

"Rebel Moon" is a new collaboration between Snyder and Netflix, the platform that premiered Snyder's zombie heist film "Army of the Dead" earlier this year, that will give the director the chance to develop his first true sci-fi adventure. When The Hollywood Reporter announced the project last summer, Snyder wasn't shy about listing some of the filmmakers and franchises he took inspiration from. The director told THR, "This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a 'Star Wars' fan," and that he hoped the film would lay the foundation for "a massive IP and a universe that can be built out."

While "Rebel Moon" might be an all-new franchise, Snyder recently compared it to some of his previous films to give fans an idea of some of the elements they can expect to see and the overall scale of the film. Here is why Zack Snyder's latest remarks will have fans of the Snyderverse excited.