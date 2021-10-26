A Docuseries About John Belushi And Dan Aykroyd's Blues Brothers Is In The Works

Fans of classic comedy and great music have reason to rejoice thanks to the announcement of a new documentary series exploring the characters of the Blues Brothers. Jake and Elwood Blues were the creations of John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, respectively, back when they were among the original cast of "Saturday Night Live." The comic writer/performers shared an instant bond and discovered their friendship extended to their mutual love of vintage American blues music. That shared affinity led them to don their now-iconic black suits and shades, forming a genuine musical duo that transcended the boundaries of a traditional "SNL" sketch.

The duo's meteoric success culminated in the hit movie "The Blues Brothers," in which the characters were "on a mission from God." The film was the first-ever "SNL"-inspired feature film, earning $115 million worldwide to make it the 10th highest-grossing movie of 1980, per Box Office Mojo. Belushi tragically died two years later, but his brother Jim teamed with Aykroyd and John Goodman for the sequel "Blues Brothers 2000," which oddly came out in 1998.

Indeed, while audiences today might best remember Belushi from "Animal House" and Aykroyd as one of the Ghostbusters, back in the day, the Blues Brothers may have been their most famous personas. And this is what we know about their upcoming docuseries.