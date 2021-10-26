Ryan Gosling's Wolfman Movie Has Found A Perfect Director

There's something about a good creature feature at the movies. After all, there's a reason the likes of vampires, swamp monsters, and invisible men have endured for decades. They tap into something innate about our fear of the human condition, so something like 2020's "The Invisible Man" feels just as timely today as it did back in 1933. However, there's a certain kind of monster that hasn't really gotten a fair shake as of late, but that's all set to change.

The Wolfman is just as iconic a character as Dracula, but you don't exactly see a ton of werewolf movies crop up these days. Sure, every so often, a "Werewolves Within" will present itself. Still, it seems like audiences just don't have a strong desire to see a Wolfman movie, as evidenced by the lukewarm reception of 2010's "The Wolfman" starring Benicio del Toro.

Viewers better be ready to change their tune because one of the most talented actors working today is set to don the fur. We've known about the Ryan Gosling-led "Wolfman" project for a while now, but it was unclear how it would progress. Leigh Whannell ("Upgrade," "The Invisible Man") was initially supposed to direct, but he dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. Fortunately, a new name has entered the picture that should get cinephiles extremely excited.