The Wonder Years Reboot Gets A Full Season Order From ABC

"The Wonder Years" is a show that truly earns its name, in that it has a little bit of everything — and, indeed, its six seasons were able to bring a little bit of that 1960s wonder to the late 1980s and early 1990s. A splash of comedy, a dash of drama, a whole bag of coming-of-age stories, and a stellar cast helped the show become a fondly remembered classic. Though the show's original run has long ended, and the original cast of "The Wonder Years" have scattered in the wind and continued their career with various degrees of success, the premise is still solid, and offers opportunities for many an exciting story.

Taking all this and a huge helping of nostalgia into account, it was hardly a surprise that "The Wonder Years" got a reboot. The new version of the ABC classic features a brand new cast, and Don Cheadle takes over narration duties from the original's Daniel Stern. It's a worthy update to a classic show — and fans can finally breathe at ease, because ABC just ordered a full season of "The Wonder Years" reboot.