Watch The First Full-Length Trailer For Paul Verhoeven's Benedetta

Whether it's the transgressive thrills of "Basic Instinct" or the bloody satire of "Starship Troopers," Dutch director Paul Verhoeven is known for his controversial and boundary-pushing blockbusters. And it looks like he's got another doozy on his hands with "Benedetta."

Set in 17th century Italy, the film tells the story of a nun named Benedetta (Virginie Efira) who is visited by mystical religious visions that stir up controversy and apocalyptic speculation in her community. To complicate matters further, Benedetta also begins an affair with another woman that is, to put it mildly, frowned upon by her superiors in the Catholic church. The film was inspired by an actual historical figure and was adapted from a non-fiction book by historian Judith C. Brown descriptively titled "Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy."

The movie has been making the festival rounds and has received strong reviews for, as Todd McCarthy of Deadline put it, its ability to "mix the serious and provocative with humor and self-conscious outrageousness." If that particular blend sounds intoxicating then you're in luck. Ahead of its December 3 release in the US, a full-length trailer has arrived to give us a tease of what "Benedetta" has in store.