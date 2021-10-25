Check Out The First Trailer For The Kevin Smith Documentary CLERK.

Kevin Smith has had a career trajectory unlike any other filmmaker out there working today. While he attended film school for a short period of time, he ultimately dropped out and began work as a clerk at a convenience store. That experience would serve as the foundation for his entire career as he made it onto the independent filmmaking scene with a little-known movie called "Clerks."

When you think about movies that changed the industry, you may think of the likes of "The Matrix" or "The Dark Knight." They tend to be these massive blockbusters made by auteurs that have ripple effects throughout the rest of Hollywood. However, Kevin Smith, along with the likes of Quentin Tarantino, kickstarted something extraordinary in the early 1990s. They proved there was a place for low-budget, independent filmmaking among the major blockbusters.

Now, you can witness the never-before-seen story behind the legendary director/writer/actor thanks to a new documentary titled "CLERK."