Stephen King's Mr. Harrigan's Phone Just Added A Buzzy HBO Star To Its Cast

A newly-minted TV star is making the jump to films for a new Netflix adaptation of a Stephen King novella. Deadline reports that the streaming service's upcoming "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" has added actor Joe Tippett to its cast, which is headlined by Jaeden Martell ("It," "Knives Out") and Donald Sutherland ("Invasion of the Body Snatchers," "The Hunger Games"). An experienced film and theater actor, Tippett is best known for his roles on television. After appearing on shows such as "Boardwalk Empire," "The Blacklist," and "Rise," he landed a recurring role in 2019 on Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show," playing Bradley Jackson's (Reese Witherspoon) recovering addict brother Hal.

In 2021, Tippett had his breakout performance when he starred alongside Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, and Guy Pearce on HBO's "Mare of Easttown." Tippett played John Ross, husband of Mare's (Winslet) friend Lori (Nicholson). The couple and their family, as well as some of John's other relatives, find themselves at the center of the missing persons and murder cases that make up much of the show's plot. In "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," the family of Tippett's character finds itself in a different sort of deadly web.