The Real Reason Dune Doesn't Have Post-Credit Scenes

There's a familiar scene people witness almost every time they go to the movies, and it's not one they see on the big screen. Instead, it's the moment when a movie's credits begin to roll and a number of people throughout the theater all pull out their phones in order to Google one very simple question: "Is there a post-credits scene?"

Technically speaking, post-credits scenes have existed for decades. The very first appeared way back in 1966 in "The Silencers," a film where Dean Martin plays a spy named Matt Helm. In fact, much like the modern-day post-credits sequences we've come to know, the final moments of "The Silencers" announce and promote the film's sequel, "Murderers' Row."

Right now, the movies we usually expect to see a post-credits sequence in are of the superhero variety. That's because both Marvel and DC have made it a habit of placing not just one, but multiple scenes both during and after the credits sequences of their various movie and TV titles. As a result, audiences have gotten so used to there being an extra scene at the end of blockbuster movies, that many just assume most will have one.

However, "Dune" is one major 2021 movie that audiences should not expect to have a post-credits scene, and director Denis Villeneuve has a very specific reason why he didn't include one at the end of the film.