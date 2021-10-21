David Chase In Talks For Sopranos Prequel Series At HBO Max

While the box office numbers for "The Many Saints of Newark" may not have satiated the toughest of mob bosses, there was still some love for fans desperate to go back to the world of "The Sopranos." The prequel that followed a young Anthony Soprano was met with mixed reviews (including ours), earning a meager $11 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). However, the heads of HBO still see a future, or a past, for everyone's favorite mob boss, as recent news has revealed.

Speaking to Deadline, Ann Sarnoff — CEO, Studios and Networks, at WarnerMedia — said she was 'thrilled' over the recent feature film that starred James Gandolfini's son, Michael, as a young Tony, along with Alessandro Nivola as Tony's uncle, Dickie Moltisanti. "We're talking to David about a new series, Sopranos related, on HBO Max," she explained.

The only question, though, is just whereabouts in the timeline of hits, "head doctors," and flying ducks, would this particular chapter in Sopranos lore occur? Following the events of the recent film and the revered series (like it or not) ending with a solid cut to black, Chase has explained that if he ever did reunite with Tony Soprano, he knew right where to start it, and had only one request if he took another drive out to the Soprano world.