Transformers 7 Just Hit A Major Production Milestone

Moviegoers were treated to the first-ever live-action "Transformers" flick in 2007, courtesy of director Michael Bay. Starring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox, as well as the voices of Peter Cullen and Hugo Weaving, the action-packed, Linkin Park-fueled blockbuster was a true spectacle — raking in nearly $710 million by the time it left theaters. This remarkable success naturally prompted Paramount to go all-in on the classic 1980s property, putting the titular robots in disguise front-and-center for their own cinematic franchise. By the mid-2010s, the series had swelled to six total installments.

2017 saw the arrival of "Transformers: The Last Knight," which, in hindsight, is something of a downturn for the once-beloved saga. Box office earnings had begun to diminish, critical reception was low, and the fanbase had grown vocally disinterested in what they saw. 2018's "Bumblebee" attempted to reignite the flame, but it couldn't manage to do so on the scale the studio had hoped. Nevertheless, we haven't seen the last of the Autobots, Decepticons, or their war, with director Steven Caple Jr.'s "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" set to keep the IP going and hopefully regain some of its lost momentum.

Work on "Rise of the Beasts" has gone on for some time, navigating the COVID-19 pandemic all the while. Thankfully, it wasn't all for nothing since the project just hit a huge milestone that will have Transformers fans everywhere excited.