Darren Aronofsky Loves Receiving Hate Mail For This Divisive Film

According to Variety, Aronofsky recently gave a masterclass at Egypt's El Gouna Film Festival, during which he took a significant amount of questions from people in the audience. After audience members began asking about the environmental allegory in "mother!", Aronofsky spoke about the controversial nature of the film. He revealed to those in attendance that he is still receiving feedback from viewers about their strong "mother!" opinions. The director said, "We were nervous about how controversial it was going to be, but then when you release a movie to the world, and there's so many angry people, you start to wonder, 'Hold on, what did I do?' I get some of the best hate mail ever, which is great."

Aronofsky's 2017 film follows a married couple, Mother (Jennifer Lawrence) and Him (Javier Bardem), as they invite another couple (Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer) into their Victorian mansion. Chaos immediately ensues. It soon becomes clear the narrative is an allegory for the human destruction of the earth, with Mother representing Mother Nature and Him representing a God-like figure. The finished product divided audiences, as evidenced by its 68% critics score and 51% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Aronofsky also revealed that one person wrote in to tell him that they were going to take extreme measures to contribute to the destruction of the planet as a way of revolting against the message in "mother!" to protect the environment. He ultimately has an optimistic outlook on those types of reactions, concluding, "But also out of that, the type of excitement and passion you get from other people that really connect with the film reminds you why you're doing it."