The Surprising Star Wars Character That Got More Screentime Than Yoda In The Prequels

From his very first appearance in "Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back," Grandmaster Yoda has been one of the franchise's most iconic characters. Though he primarily became famous for his time in the original trilogy, where he mentored Luke Skywalker in the ways of the force, he is also one of the many "Star Wars" characters who received new life in the prequel films. There, fans got to see the little green goblin do something more than dispense platitudes from the back of his students. With his pocket-sized lightsaber and high-flying swordplay, Yoda became just as much of an action hero as he was a wise old sage.

But while the prequels did, in fact, expand on one of the most popular characters in "Star Wars" history, they also gave him the short end of the stick in some rather key ways. He received less screen time than many other characters who were present in both the prequel and original trilogies.

More surprisingly, he has less screen time than a character that only appeared in one movie. But who, of all "Star Wars" one-offs, would ever be able to outshine what George Lucas once called "the illegitimate child of Kermit and Miss Piggy?"