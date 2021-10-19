We Finally Know When We'll See Ozark Season 4

In the pantheon of Netflix dramas lined up for 2022, the final season of "Ozark" will undoubtedly turn up on a lot of watchlists. There's only been question, thus far — when? Following the chilling finale of Season 3, fans have sat with great anticipation to learn when they'd be paying a last visit to the Byrde family, and what fate will await the likes of Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney).

Now we finally know when we'll see if this family will be able to escape their dirty dealings, following a brand new teaser and release date for the first part of the final season of "Ozark."

The brand new teaser takes us across various well-known locations from the show, accompanied by voiceovers from its inhabitants. Showing the breadth of the Byrde empire with that stunning glass home, their hotel, and casino, we also see Ruth Langmore's trailer home and the despicable Darlene Snell's estate. All of them are valuable spots on a map riddled with dirty money, drugs, and death. We're sure going to miss this place. And the beginning of the end is coming sooner than you might think.