We Finally Know When We'll See Ozark Season 4
In the pantheon of Netflix dramas lined up for 2022, the final season of "Ozark" will undoubtedly turn up on a lot of watchlists. There's only been question, thus far — when? Following the chilling finale of Season 3, fans have sat with great anticipation to learn when they'd be paying a last visit to the Byrde family, and what fate will await the likes of Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney).
Now we finally know when we'll see if this family will be able to escape their dirty dealings, following a brand new teaser and release date for the first part of the final season of "Ozark."
The brand new teaser takes us across various well-known locations from the show, accompanied by voiceovers from its inhabitants. Showing the breadth of the Byrde empire with that stunning glass home, their hotel, and casino, we also see Ruth Langmore's trailer home and the despicable Darlene Snell's estate. All of them are valuable spots on a map riddled with dirty money, drugs, and death. We're sure going to miss this place. And the beginning of the end is coming sooner than you might think.
Mark your calendars for the return to Ozark
Along with all these spots and haunting words from the characters involved, we finally see Wendy and Marty at what looks to be the Navarro home. Looking a little cleaner than the last time we saw them, what with having to peel bits of brain and cracked skull belonging to Helen Pierce out their hair, the fake smiles of a broken marriage still look to be going strong. That's all before the screen goes to black and the trailer confirms Part 1 of the final season is set for January 21, 2022.
Of course, splitting things down the middle isn't normal for the show (or Marty, for that matter), but that's because the final season is getting a mammoth 14 episodes instead of the usual 10. The first batch is expected to comprise seven episodes before reaching the last segment sometime after. For now, we can only wait and see what intense and outright uncomfortable situations Marty and his family will find themselves in when Ozark returns early next year.