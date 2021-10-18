The Ending Of Legacy Of Lies Explained

Towards the end of the movie, Martin offers up the coveted files in exchange for Sasha and Lisa's lives. This moment is a tense and terrifying replay of one of the worst moment's in Martin's life, when he failed to save Olga from the Russian spy who held her hostage in exchange for the files. This time, the exact same scenario happens, but with the latest Russian spy Tatyana holding his latest spy partner hostage. Martin once again tries to throw over the files, and again quickly pulls out his gun to try to shoot his adversary. But Martin has a flashback to the botched mission in Kyiv. The memory of his past failure makes him hesitate, and it nearly costs him his life. Tatyana guns him down, leaving him clinging to life.

However, the worst part of this ordeal isn't getting shot, it's what happens next. The police arrive to arrest Sasha and steal the files. Sasha jumps off the bridge and into the water, getting shot in the process. The film shows Sasha sinking into the water below, and then cuts to shots of both Olga and Martin sinking in water, too.

Sasha is the only one literally underwater, so the shots of Olga and Martin are symbolic. They represent Martin's fears of losing the people he cares about. When the movie intercuts the shots of Sasha drowning with the shots of Olga and Martin drowning, it represents his last conscious moments on the bridge before he blacks out. He doesn't know his Sasha's fate, but he fears the worst. It's your classic "all is lost" moment in storytelling, when the hero thinks they've failed in the worst possible way.