The New Tragedy Of Macbeth Trailer Has Fans Excited

Since the trailer dropped, the A24 Twitter account has been flooded with positive reactions. One user, @filmkirbys, is particularly excited after watching the teaser trailer, especially "with the apparitions and with the witches in general AND LADY MACBETH'S CONSTANT HAND-WASHING BC OF GUILT AND WHEN MACBETH SEES THE FOREST COMING TOWARDS HIM OH MY GOD I'M SO EXCITED FOR THOSE SCENES."

Meanwhile, @yoontaerine praised the movie's cinematography, writing "this film looks like a painting [...]" In contrast, the equally impressed @CakRedi drew a different comparison, writing that the movie resembled, "When Shakespeare meets German Expressionism."

Perhaps the highest praise came from @BlueGirlArtist1, who tweeted "I will ascend when this film releases oh my god."

We can certainly respect that enthusiasm! Coming through all of the replies and quote tweets, it's clear that A24 has yet again struck gold with another film that audiences are eager to see. Meanwhile, reactions have been no less exuberant on the Apple TV+ account. Every single one, so far, is overwhelmingly positive, with several instances of starstruck and fire emojis, along with some pretty clever GIFs. However, @AsJahaa was a little bit confused by the announcement of this partnership, wondering if Apple had purchased A24. As a matter of fact, according to Variety back in July, A24 Studios has been on the market — with Apple showing interest in paying their $2.5 billion asking price — but there is no confirmed news on a possible acquisition (not yet, anyway).

If the trailer is getting you excited too, then get ready: "The Tragedy of Macbeth" will debut in theaters December 25, and it will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ on January 14.