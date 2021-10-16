Why DC Fandome's Injustice Sneak Peek Has Fans So Divided

The animated multiverse of DC Comics is a complex, multi-sided place, with as many possibilities as there are slight variations on the Batman costume. It's already given fans a full spectrum of otherworldly weirdness, offering adaptations of stories where Superman landed in the Soviet Union, the Teen Titans fought the Justice League, and Halloween was notably longer than usual.

Now, a new cartoon is almost upon us: "Injustice," DC's reimagining of the story told in the hit fighting game first released back in 2013. The motion picture, due out on Blu-ray October 19, spins a gruesome yarn about a world in which a grief-stricken and thoroughly bamboozled Superman puts his foot down about all this "crime" malarky, forming an iron-fisted worldwide government with him in the big boy chair.

Potential fans of "Injustice" got a good long look at the animated feature during DC's virtual FanDome event on October 16, and reactions across social media, like the inside of Shazam's head, were heated.