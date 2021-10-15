Bill Murray Has One Issue With This Surprising Part Of Ghostbusters: Afterlife

After a surprise screening at the NYCC this month, the common consensus among critics and fans is that even after all these years, bustin' does, in fact, still make us feel good. With reviews already trickling out for Jason Reitman's upcoming spooky sequel, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" the anticipation couldn't be any greater following an impressive debut score on Rotten Tomatoes. With the hype train shaped like a funeral hearse picking up steam, it's only a matter of time before the rest of us really get to see why there's so much fuss.

Set years after "Ghostbusters 2," this year's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" will follow the grandchildren of the great Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), who move out to a quiet secluded town, only to discover what their ghost-obsessed gramps was doing. Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace play Trevor and Phoebe, respectivey, who recently revealed in an interview on Today just how it's been carrying on the legacy of the world's most famous paranormal investigators. As you'd expect, it turns out being a Ghostbuster is pretty cool, but there was a bit of critical feedback from a key member of the OG team when it came to their upgraded iconic arsenal.