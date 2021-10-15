Bill Murray Has One Issue With This Surprising Part Of Ghostbusters: Afterlife
After a surprise screening at the NYCC this month, the common consensus among critics and fans is that even after all these years, bustin' does, in fact, still make us feel good. With reviews already trickling out for Jason Reitman's upcoming spooky sequel, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" the anticipation couldn't be any greater following an impressive debut score on Rotten Tomatoes. With the hype train shaped like a funeral hearse picking up steam, it's only a matter of time before the rest of us really get to see why there's so much fuss.
Set years after "Ghostbusters 2," this year's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" will follow the grandchildren of the great Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), who move out to a quiet secluded town, only to discover what their ghost-obsessed gramps was doing. Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace play Trevor and Phoebe, respectivey, who recently revealed in an interview on Today just how it's been carrying on the legacy of the world's most famous paranormal investigators. As you'd expect, it turns out being a Ghostbuster is pretty cool, but there was a bit of critical feedback from a key member of the OG team when it came to their upgraded iconic arsenal.
Bill Murray had a bone to pick with the new proton packs
While revealing just how much fun it was being a new Ghostbuster, "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard spilled the beans over Bill Murray's reaction to the modified proton packs the younger team had. "They're like half the weight they were in 1984," Wolfhard revealed. "Bill Murray actually came on set and lifted one of them up. Then like went up to Ivan Reitman, who's the original director, and went, 'Ivan, why didn't we have proton packs this light?' Like, why do they get the special treatment?"
We can only hope it was all said in jest and that no calls to the Ghosbusters union were made by Murray, who will be back in action along with Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts reprising their original roles. Carrie Coon, Logan Kim, and Paul Rudd will also be some of the new fresh faces handling the paranormal activity when "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" arrives in cinemas November 19.