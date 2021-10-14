Disney's Twisted Wonderland Is Getting An Anime Series

Like the "Descendants" series and "Kingdom Hearts" video games, "Twisted Wonderland" brings back some of Disney's classic movie villains. This time, though, Disney has imbued its anti-heroes with a Japanese-inspired style. Characters like Scar from "The Lion King," the Red Queen from "Alice in Wonderland," and Maleficent from "Sleeping Beauty" appear as ikemen (cute anime boys) at a Hogwarts-style school called Night Ravens College. The school features seven dormitories with designs based on different Disney movies, including "Hercules," "Aladdin," and those previously mentioned.

"Twisted Wonderland" is classified as a mobile rhythm adventure game and it's not available in the U.S. at the moment (via Comicbook.com), despite the fact that, in 2020, it was the third-most tweeted-about game online (via Games Industry). The game allows players to take on the role of a mysterious newcomer tasked with finding out why they're at the school as well as uncovering the details of their mysterious past and determining why they're the only one who doesn't have magical powers — all while being helped by villains with their own agendas. The title has a chapter-based structure and its battles are rhythm-based.

Given the game's popularity, it may only be a matter of time before it is finally released in English, which fans of the property definitely want to see (they've even started a Change.org petition to try and speed the process along). Hopefully, both the game and anime series make their way to U.S. audiences soon.