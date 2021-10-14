Samuel L. Jackson Just Dropped Exciting News About Secret Invasion

There are more projects in the works at Marvel Studios than fans know about, all of which are in various stages of production. The Disney+ series have been a major success for the studio, with a handful set to debut within the next year. Samuel L. Jackson finds himself in one of those very series, where he will return as Nick Fury. It's been quite a while since we've seen the former head of SHIELD, with his last appearance in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in 2019.

Thankfully, it looks like we won't have to wait much longer before we see Fury again. On October 16, Jackson continued a long-standing tradition of showing off his pre-costume look with a post of himself in a T-shirt that features a real low point in his character's career. The graphic tee features the moment when Fury loses the great cosmic coin flip of The Snap and begins to dissolve into dust. (Maybe there's one of Fury getting scratched by a Flerken in Jackson's closet too.)

But it's the hashtags that Marvel fans will want to pay most attention to, as the actor revealed a major milestone in the production of the highly-anticipated "Secret Invasion" series on Disney+.